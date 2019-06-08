Have your say

Former Pompey defender Justin Edinburgh has died.

In a club statement, Leyton Orient have confirmed the 49-year-old has passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest.

Edinburgh was rushed into hospital on Monday – two days after he’d been in Madrid to watch the Champions League final between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur.

The ex-Gillingham and Newport boss guided the O’s to the National League title last season to seal the club’s return to the Football League.

Leyton Orient chairman Nigel Travis said everyone at Brisbane Road is heartbroken.

In a statement, he said: ‘We are completely heartbroken by this tragedy.

‘All our thoughts and love are with the Edinburgh family and we know from the messages that have flooded into the club over the last week that the wider football world will share our sentiments.

‘The success that Justin brought to Leyton Orient was incredible, but more importantly the impact he had on us all as a winner and a wonderful, inspirational human being will be his legacy and will stay with us forever.’

Edinburgh played 38 times for Pompey after moving from Spurs for £175,000 in 2000.

The Blues have sent their condolences on Twitter.

The post read: ‘RIP Justin Edinburgh

‘The thoughts of everyone at #Pompey are with Justin's friends, family and all those at @leytonorientfc.’