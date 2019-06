Have your say

Leyton Orient have confirmed that head coach Justin Edinburgh was taken to hospital after being taken unexpectedly ill this morning.

In a club statement, the O’s said they would be making ‘no further comment at this time’ and requested that the family's privacy was respected.

Edinburgh, 49, played 35 times for Pompey after moving from Spurs in 2000 for £175,000.

He guided Leyton Orient to the National League title this season to seal the club’s return to the Football League.