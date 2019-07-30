Have your say

Bristol City have turned down the chance to sign former Pompey defender Nathan Thompson.

The 28-year-old lined up for the Robins’ under-23 side in a pre-season friendly against Yeovil on Saturday.

The ex-Blues right-back featured in the first half before being substituted, with City boss Lee Johnson confirming that he was ‘having a look’ at the player.

However, the Championship club have decided against offering the free agent a contract at Ashton Gate.

Johnson told Bristol Live: ‘He came in for couple of days, trained but we just didn’t think it was right. He has a lot of interest elsewhere.’

Thompson’s brief spell with the Championship club didn’t go down well with Robins fans.

They hadn’t forgotten the Chester-born man’s stint at fierce rivals Swindon and his celebrations at the final whistle following a 1-0 at the County Ground in 2014.

Thompson left Fratton Park upon the expiry of his contract in search of Championship football.

He made 77 appearances for the Blues following his free transfer arrival from Swindon in 2017.