Former Fratton favourite Ben Davies has extended his playing career.

The 38-year-old has signed for non-league side Cleethorpes Town ahead of the 2019-20 campaign.

Davies moved to Pompey in August 2015 after impressing on trial throughout the pre-season programme following his release from Sheffield United.

The right-back only spent one term on the south coast but endeared himself to Blues fans because of his high-octane displays down the wing.

He featured 51 times as Paul Cook’s side suffered League Two play-off semi-final heartbreak at Plymouth.

Only Kyle Bennett and Enda Stevens registered more assists than Davies.

However, the former Derby man wasn’t offered a fresh contract after his one-year deal expired and subsequently joined Grimsby.

After spending two years with the Mariners, Davies dropped down to non-league last summer when joining Boston United in National League South.

And rather than retiring, Davies will spend the forthcoming season with Cleethorpes in Northern Premier League division one south east.