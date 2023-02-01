The pair completed late switches to League Two sides Gillingham and Burton respectively in the closing stages of the window.

In fact, O’Brien’s deal to the Gills was announced just minutes before the 11pm cut-off as he sealed a reunion with former boss Neil Harris.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The striker penned a loan stay to the Priestfield Stadium for the remainder of the season, after a difficult start to the campaign with Shrewsbury.

Indeed, he spent just six months at the Montgomery Waters Meadow Stadium following his free move from Pompey last summer.

Yet, his time with the Salop was largely impacted due to hip and groin issues - which has sidelined the forward for the majority of the season to date.

And this limited O’Brien to just six outings off the bench in League One for Shrewsbury, but totalled a further two appearances in the FA Cup and Papa Johns Trophy.

It came off the back of a successful spell at Fratton Park, where he netted five times in 17 league showings for the Blues in the second half of last term.

Gassan Ahadme joined Aiden O'Brien in completing late deadline day switches.

Despite Pompey handing him fresh terms to remain on the south coast, the 29-year-old failed to pen a new deal and departed in July.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, Ahadme is on the move again for the fourth consecutive transfer window, after he rejoined Burton.

The 22-year-old returned to the Pirelli Stadium in the final knockings of the market where he penned a loan deal from Ipswich.

It comes just months after the striker made the deadline day move to Portman Road in the summer, with the Tractor Boys making a surprise swoop.

Despite impressing in the opening weeks of the campaign for the Brewers, where he scored five goals in eight games, he was unable to replicate that form with the Tractor Boys.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This saw Ahadme appear on the scoresheet just once in eight outings for Kieran McKenna’s side.

But with the January arrivals of former Pompey team-mate George Hirst and Nathan Broadhead at Ipswich, the striker spoke of his desire for more regular game time.

Upon his return, he told Burton’s official website: ‘It’s brilliant to be back and I’m really looking forward to playing and helping the team.

‘I’ve really enjoyed my time since joining Ipswich, but ultimately, I need to play games and coming back to Burton for the remainder of the season will help me to continue with my development.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad