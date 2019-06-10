Jason Pearce is keen on an emotional Pompey homecoming this summer.

The News understands the defender would welcome the chance of a return to Fratton Park.

But the former Blues captain will have to wait to see if a third spell at the club he came through the ranks at will materialise.

Pearce has yet to find out if he is part of Charlton boss Lee Bowyer’s plans, after they secured promotion to the Championship with their play-off final victory against Sunderland.

With a year left on his existing agreement at The Valley, that will need to be clarified in the coming weeks.

There is the potential for Pearce to arrive on a loan deal for the next campaign, paving the way for a permanent stay when he becomes a free agent.

Former Pompey defender Jason Pearce would be keen on a Fratton return

Pompey need to strengthen in the middle of the defence, with Matt Clarke likely to be on his way this summer and Jack Whatmough expected to be sidelined until February with a knee cartilage injury.

Pearce is being considered by Kenny Jackett ,with Sunderland and Oxford United also interested in the 31-year-old.

The prospect of the former News/Sports Mail player of the season making a return is one which has been received in overwhelmingly positive fashion by fans.

The likes of free agent Paul Downing is also being considered by Pompey, after his deal came to a close at Blackburn.

Jason Pearce in Pompey colours. Picture: Sarah Standing (114426-7194)

Out-of-contract pair Ryan Edwards and Jordan Willis have also been mentioned, along with highly-regarded Blackpool defender Curtis Tilt.