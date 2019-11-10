Have your say

Former Pompey left-back Enda Stevens has been crowned the Irish Overseas Player of the Year.

The Dublin-born ace won the award following a superb past 12 months at Sheffield United.

Stevens was a key member of the Blades side that won promotion into the Premier League last season.

And he’s continued to be a regular for Chris Wilder's men in the top flight. He’s featured in every game as United sit fifth in the table following their 1-1 draw at Tottenham on Saturday.

Stevens moved to the Blues in 2015 after being released by Aston Villa.

He quickly became a favourite among the fan favourite for his attacking displays down the left flank.

Enda Stevens and former Pompey chairman Iain McInnes celebrate League Two promotion at Notts County. Picture: Joe Pepler

In total, he made 99 appearances and scored one goal as he helped Paul Cook’s side capture the League Two title in 2017.

But following the expiry of his two-year deal, Stevens opted to depart the south coast and move to Bramall Lane.