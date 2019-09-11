Have your say

Ex-Fratton favourite Benjani Mwaruwari will be rubbing shoulders with some of the best talents that have ever played in the Premier League tonight.

The former striker will line-up in Vincent Kompany’s Manchester City testimonial at the Ethiad Stadium.

Benjani will feature for Manchester City Legends, managed by Pep Guardiola, against a Premier League All-Stars XI, who Roberto Martinez will take charge of.

The Zimbabwean will feature alongside the likes of David Silva, Sergio Aguero and James Milner and will face players such as Thierry Henry, Ryan Giggs and Paul Scholes.

Benjani moved to Pompey from Auxerre in 2006 and swiftly endeared himself to the Fratton faithful.

He scored 19 goals in 84 appearances before completing a switch to Manchester City in February 2008.

Benjani bagged seven times in 31 matches but departed for Blackburn in 2010, while he returned to the Blues a year later and netted once in 19 games.