Conor Chaplin is close to sealing his Barnsley move, according to reports.

The former Pompey favourite is having a medical and talking personal terms with the Championship new boys, according to the Coventry Telegraph.

That’s after the Tykes placed a revised bid for the 22-year-old, following a £700,000 offer being knocked back at the start of the summer transfer window.

Pompey would be entitled to a percentage of any profit made by the Tykes, as part of the terms of his £500,000 move last summer.