Gareth Evans is expecting a busy climax to Pompey’s transfer window.

And the former Fratton favourite has called on the Blues to add significant reinforcement before Friday’s deadline.

Twelve new faces have arrived through the door at PO4 during the summer window, with notable additions including Josh Murphy, Harvey Blair, Matt Richie and Abdoulaye Kamara.

Yet the Blues have opened their Championship campaign with a number key figures absent through injury, with Murphy, Regan Poole and Tom McIntyre yet to feature.

And that was no different for their 2-2 draw against Middlesbrough on Saturday as John Mousinho named a make-shift back-line which included right-back Jordan Williams starting alongside Ryley Towler at the heart of defence.

Names including George Edmundson and Mark O’Mahony are the latest to join the rumour mill at Fratton Park before Friday’s 11pm deadline.

With injuries continuing to impact Mousinho’s selection, Evans has called on Pompey to bring in at least ‘three or four’ new faces if they want to maintain their soolid start to live in the Championship.

Former Pompey favourite Gareth Evans | Bluepitch Media / Joe Pepler

Speaking after the Blues’ draw against Boro on Saturday, the League Two title winner said to BBC Radio Solent: ‘It does seem to be a bit of a running theme with Pompey these past 12 or 18 months with injuries.

‘You have to think if you are going to run and put as much effort in as Pompey have been these last three games, is that sustainable without picking up injuries? Probably not. So you have to get reinforcements in the door.

‘They’ve come to Middlesbrough, which as we’ve said are one of the promotion favourites, and they’ve come here a bit threadbare at the back so you’re going to have to say there probably has to be a couple of additions - maybe three or four - between now and the end of the window.

‘I think John Mousinho is quite coy about what business he will be doing. But don’t be surprised Pompey fans if there will be one or two at least through the door before the end of the window.’