Former Pompey forward Louis Dennis scored his maiden Football League goal in Leyton Orient’s 2-2 draw with Exeter in League Two on Saturday.

The 26-year-old helped earn the newly-promoted O’s a share of the spoils at St James Park as they sit 18th in the fourth tier.

It was his first goal for his new club after 10 appearances – and his first in the EFL following a handful of games for Dagenham & Redbridge in the early stages of his career and a single league outing for Pompey last term.

Dennis moved to Brisbane Road for an undisclosed fee in August, after finding game time at Fratton Park hard to come by.

Pompey boss Kenny Jackett signed the attacker from non-league Bromley in the summer of 2018, where he netted 13 goals during his final season in the National League.

However, he was unable to force his way into Jackett’s thinking, with seven of his eight Blues appearances coming in cup competitions.

He scored in Pompey’s 2-0 victory over Southend in last season’s Checkatrade Trophy.

That contributed to a 59th-minute substitute appearance in the 2-1 defeat at Oxford last January.

Yet he never featured again in the league as the Blues missed out on League One promotion the play-offs.

In fact, he only made three senior outings after that, with two of those coming in the FA Cup games against QPR.

During the summer, Jackett admitted he didn’t particularly want Dennis – who was given consistent backing by Pompey fans during his Fratton Park career – to leave Pompey.

But the forward’s desperation for regular first-team minutes was why the Blues allowed him to depart.