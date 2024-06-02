QPR goalkeeper Asmir Begovic

Latest transfer news and rumours regarding Pompey’s Championship rivals

Pompey have the chance to bolster their ranks over the next couple of months. They won the League One title last season and were promoted along with Derby County and Oxford United.

John Mousinho’s side will be looking to show what they are about in the Championship next term. In the meantime though, here is a look at some of the latest transfer news and rumours from around the division...

QPR goalkeeper eyed

Former Pompey goalkeeper Asmir Begovic is wanted by Newcastle United and West Ham in the Premier League, according to a report by West London Sport. The 36-year-old is in talks with the Hoops over a new deal amid interest from elsewhere.

He joined the London club last year following his exit from Everton and made 46 appearances for them last term as they stayed up under Marti Cifuentes.

Begovic, who has also played for the likes of Stoke City and Chelsea in the past, was on the books at Fratton Park from 2004 to 2010. He made 17 first-team appearances and was loaned out to La Louvière, Macclesfield Town, AFC Bournemouth, Yeovil Town and Ipswich Town.

Coventry City want Huddersfield Town man

Coventry City are interested in Huddersfield Town star Jack Rudoni, according to reporter Alan Nixon on his Patreon page. The Terriers are preparing for life in the third tier following their relegation along with Rotherham United and Birmingham City and could face a battle to keep hold of the attacking midfielder.

Rudoni joined the Yorkshire club back in 2022 after catching the eye at AFC Wimbledon and has since become one of the main men at the John Smith’s Stadium.

The Sky Blues could see him as an ideal replacement for Callum O’Hare, who is set to head out the exit door at the John Smith’s Stadium when his contract expires to pursue a new opportunity somewhere else.

Chelsea youngster wanted

Chelsea youngster Alfie Gilchrist is wanted by Leeds United, Blackburn Rovers and Preston North End on loan, according to journalist Ben Jacobs on X. The Londoner could head out on loan to the second tier next term to get some experience under his belt.

He moved to Stamford Bridge in 2014 from QPR and has since risen up through the academy ranks of the Blues.

The defender has played 17 times for the first-team of his current club to date.

Leeds lost in the play-off final to Southampton at Wembley last weekend and have another year in the Football League to prepare for. Daniel Farke is staying put at Elland Road as they look to mount another push for the top two.

As for Blackburn and Preston, they will be in the hunt for additions as they gear up for next season under managers John Eustace and Ryan Lowe respectively.