Jed Wallace has penned a heart-felt message to Pompey fans following the reception he got on his Fratton Park return on Sunday.

The West Brom captain received a warm welcome from the Fratton faithful as he replaced Baggies team-mate Tom Fellows in the 67th minute of the Championship fixture.

It was the first time the now 30-year-old had featured at PO4 since a 1-1 draw against York in League Two in 2015. That season the forward registered 17 goals as he finished the campaign as the Blues’ top scorer and The News/Sports Mail Pompey player of the year.

The Fratton faithful clearly hadn’t forgotten Wallace’s contribution to the club during that four-year stint that produced 121 appearances and 30 goals.

And the respect shown on Sunday was mutual, with Wallace taking to social media to thank Pompey fans for their show of support - when their side was trailing 2-0.

The Baggies forward wrote on X, formerly Twitter: ‘Brilliant performance again from the boys again!

‘Today was very special for me to be back at Fratton Park after nearly 10 years, a club I owe so much to.

‘Thank-you for the reception & good luck for the rest of the season.’

Among the replies, @Hayden_PFC wrote: ‘Always welcome back at Pompey Jed, we will never forget your contribution to keeping us a football league side’. @pompeytess commented: ‘You'll always be our boy, Jed. Thank you for clapping all four stands after the final whistle. You saved us from certain relegation out the football league, Fratton will always welcome you back I remember your last game like it was yesterday.’

Meanwhile, @jmizzle00 said: ‘Great to see you back at Fratton Jed Shame you couldn't have tapped a few in the back of your own net for us. You know, for old times sake’.

Wallace was linked with a surprise move back to Pompey in the summer. However, The News quickly learned that the rumours were well wide of the mark.