Former Portsmouth, Ipswich and Plymouth midfielder makes important career decision

The ex-Blues favourite has made a U-turn decision at 43 years of age

Former Pompey and Leeds United midfielder David Norris has made the shock move to come out of retirement at the age of 43, signing up with the Northern Premier League Premier Division side Workington.

At the end of the 2023/24 campaign, it was thought that the ex-Blues star had hung up his boots on a 27-year playing career. At the time, the midfielder cited prioritising his family and business as reasons to leave behind the world of football. However, his retirement lasted just four months as he now prepares to join Mark Fell’s squad.

Discussing on the decision, the ex-Leeds and Ipswich star said: “I’ve spoken at length with the gaffer, having worked with him for many years previously, and he told me how good the set up is at the club. I’ve come in initially for the short-term and I’m excited to join up with the lads.

“Despite retiring at the end of last season, I’ve definitely still got the motivation and hunger to play, win games and score goals, so we will see if the body allows it.”

Norris was a highly thought of figure during his brief tenure at Fratton Park. He is best remembered for a late goal against arch-rivals Southampton and would play 42 times in the 2011/12 campaign for Pompey who would go on to be relegated from the Championship at the end of the season.

The midfielder left for Leeds, with whom he spent three years, before playing for Yeovil Town and Blackpool. He moved to Leatherhead in 2016 and many assumed this would signal the start of the end of his career. However, he then went on to join Salford City, Shaw Lane and Boston United before becoming a permanent fixture in Lancaster City’s starting XI.

The ex-Blues favourite now heads to a club which currently sit 12 in the league with two wins, three draws and two defeats from the ongoing campaign.

Adding to his new player’s comments, Workington’s head coach Mark Fell said: “We’re crying out for a little bit of guile and experience in certain areas and situations at the moment. Someone with David’s pedigree is an asset to any dressing room.

“His age is irrelevant. Last season he was in the top two in terms of his data of physical outputs in every game, and often the hardest working. Less than six months ago, he was scoring a hat-trick against FC United [of Manchester]. He has absolutely nothing to prove but wants to be back in the football environment and enjoying the buzz of the game again. He’s got so much to add to us in so many different ways and I’m delighted he’s back out of semi-retirement for us.”