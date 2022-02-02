Former Portsmouth, Ipswich Town and Wigan Athletic boss Paul Cook linked with shock return to management

It is believed the former Pompey boss is very interested in the vacant role at National League side Chesterfield.

Cook managed the Spireites 145 times during a successful three-year spell between 2012 and 2015, before leaving for Fratton Park.

During his time at there he took the club to the League Two title in 2014, as well as guiding his side to Wembley in the 2014 Johnstone’s Paint Trophy.

The move has opened up as Chesterfield are potentially looking at a replacement for current boss Jamie Rowe.

Rowe was suspended in January following allegations of misconduct, which is pending an ongoing investigation.

His future appears to be unclear, after taking over in 2020 he helped the team fight off relegation fears before turning the Spirities into promotion challengers.

Chesterfield have a game in hand on league leaders Stockport County and currently sit second in the National League, one point behind the table toppers and are eyeing a return to the EFL.

Should the managerial vacancy open up it is believed Cook would be interested in a shock return, and would bring former Spirities man and Fratton favourite Gary Roberts back to the club.

The 54-year-old left Chesterfield in 2015 after becoming Pompey boss following a successful first term in League One.

Cook helped the south coast outfit reach the play-off’s in his first season in charge at Fratton Park, and the following season managed the Blues to the fourth-tier title in the 2016-17 season.

The former midfielder spent two-years on the south coast, where he managed 107 games, before leaving for newly relegated Championship side Wigan Athletic.

Cook also brought instant success to the DW Stadium where he won the League One title on his first attempt with the Latics in the 2017-18 campaign.

He spent a further two years with the Latics establishing them at Championship level, before points deductions and financial troubles saw his side relegated in 2020.

Cook left Wigan the same summer, and went on to manage Ipswich where he spent a disappointing nine months before his shock sacking in December.

