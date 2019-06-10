Former Portsmouth loan favourite Ben Thompson commits to Millwall future

Have your say

Former Pompey loanee Ben Thompson has committed his future to Millwall.

The midfielder has signed a new ‘long-term’ contract with the Championship club having reignited his performances during a successful Fratton Park stay.

Thompson made 27 appearances and scored three times after joining Kenny Jackett’s side last term.

However, the impressive youngster’s scheduled season-long loan was cut short when Millwall initiated a recall in January, returning him into their own first-team.

He subsequently netted four goals in 13 games for the Lions, although missed the final few weeks through injury.

Now the boyhood Millwall fan has been rewarded with a fresh deal, although the club have not specified the length of contract.

Thompson has made 106 appearances and scored eight goals since his Lions debut in a Capital One Cup tie against Southampton in August 2014.