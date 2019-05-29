Have your say

Former Pompey loanee Ben Thompson is set to be rewarded with a long-term contract at Millwall.

According to londonnewsonline.co.uk, the Lions are keen to improve the midfielder’s deal after impressing on his return from Fratton Park.

The 23-year-old quickly became a fans’ favourite at PO4 after arriving on a season-long loan in August.

He was a key cog as Kenny Jackett’s men sat at the summit of League One before the turn of the year, scoring three goals in 27 appearances.

To the Blues’ disappointment, though, Thompson was recalled by Millwall in January.

Pompey tried to sign the Sidcup-born talent on a permanent basis but were rebuffed.

After returning to the Lions, Thompson became a regular starter.

He netted four goals in 13 outings to help his boyhood club avoid relegation from the Championship.

And despite already being tied down at the Den until 2021, Thompson looks primed to extend his contract.