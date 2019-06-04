Former Pompey loanee Joe Mason has joined League One rivals MK Dons.

The forward becomes the Dons’ third signing of the summer, with the length of his contract undisclosed.

Mason moves to Stadium MK as a free agent following his release from Wolves in January.

The 28-year-old spent the first half of last season on loan at Fratton Park.

However, he endured a difficult spell, making just four appearances and failing to score for Kenny Jackett’s side.

After his deal came to a close on January 2, Mason returned to Molineux before he was released on transfer deadline day.

Plymouth and Charlton were both interested in acquiring the ex-Cardiff man’s services.

However, he turned down the Pilgrims, while Addicks owner Roland Duchatelet has refused to sanction a move.

On his switch to MK Dons, Mason told the club’s website: ‘I’m over the moon to finally get this move done.

‘This is a club that has a lot of ambition. They are moving in the right direction and the facilities are so impressive.

‘The main thing for me, though, was the manager. I’ve heard a lot of good things about Tis (Paul Tisdale) and after I met him, it was a no brainer for me.

‘He talked about the game really well and spoke highly of me and how I would fit into his team.

‘With the vision he has and how he wants to play, I think I’ll fit in really well. I’m looking forward to working under him.’