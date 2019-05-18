Have your say

Lloyd Isgrove has been released by Barnsley.

The former Pompey loanee is now a free agent after his contract was not renewed at Oakwell.

Lloyd Isgrove didn't make a single appearance for Pompey. Picture: Joe Pepler

Isgrove spent the second half of the campaign on loan at Fratton Park from the Tykes.

However, he failed to make a single appearance for Kenny Jackett’s side.

The 26-year-old departed Pompey before the final game of the regular campaign against Accrington.

The Blues had the option to extend Isgrove’s deal for the unsuccessful League One play-off semi-final against Sunderland but he wasn't required.