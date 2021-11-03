George Byers in action for Sheffield Wednesday. Pic Steve Ellis

The man who spent the second half of last season on loan at Pompey opted for a move to their League One rivals this summer, following their relegation from the Championship.

It's been a struggle for the Welshman at Hillsborough, however, with Byers sidelined since September 11, after he picked up a groin problem in the Owls' 3-0 defeat at Plymouth.

That has restricted the 25-year-old to just four League One appearances. after moving from Championship outfit Swansea City.

In a recent Instagram post, Byers detailed his frustrations and aims for a return - which could put him on course for a Fratton outing.

Darren Moore's side at due at Fratton Park on December 8, in a mouthwatering tie of two former Premier League giants.

Byers said: ‘Frustrating period for me being out injured! Back on grass building up now, feeling good. Can’t wait to get back playing at Hillsborough’.

Byers joined Pompey on loan in January, in an attempt to gain match time following a lengthy spell on the sidelines for Swansea.

The midfielder played 65 times for them in the Championship, and Pompey fans believed he could’ve been the key to success in helping Kenny Jackett’s team push for promotion.