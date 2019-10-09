Former Pompey boss Paul Cook is among the frontrunners to be named Sunderland manager, according to the bookmakers.

The Black Cats are searching for a replacement for Jack Ross, who they sacked yesterday after 17 months in charge.

Despite presently sitting sixth in League One and reaching the play-off final last season, the Stadium of Light outfit feel they need a new man in the hot seat to guide Sunderland back to the Championship.

And Cook, currently in charge of Wigan, is amongst the bookies’ favourites to take over at Sunderland.

The Liverpudlian, who guided Pompey to the League Two title in May 2017 before departing for the Latics days later, is the 6/4 favourite with Paddy Power to succeed Ross.

Cook has also been priced as the 7/2 third favourite with Sky Bet and 4/1 with William Hill.

It comes amid Wigan’s stuttering start to the Championship campaign.

The Latics have won just three of 11 matches and sit 19th in the table.

Wycombe manager Gareth Ainsworth is the 2/1 favourite with Sky Bet for the Sunderland job.

Ainsworth has been at Adams Park for seven years and the Chairboys are second in League One despite having one of the smallest budgets in the division.

Meanwhile, Daniel Stendel, who was relieved of his duties as Barnsley boss on Tuesday, is priced at 3/1 with Sky Bet.

All odds correct at the time of publication.