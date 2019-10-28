Former Pompey boss Harry Redknapp had to be taken to hospital after getting an earpiece stuck while working as a TV pundit.

The 72-year-old was a guest on BT Sport for his former club Tottenham’s trip to take on Brighton at the Amex Stadium earlier this month.

Although, the man who led Pompey to FA Cup glory in 2008 was forced to make an impromptu trip to A&E prior to kick-off.

Redknapp got a piece of plastic jammed in his ear and it is reported the BT Sport crew attempted to pull the earpiece out with pliers, but were unsuccessful.

However, once it was removed, Redknapp was able to complete his work with the channel on October 5.

He was quoted in The Sun, as saying: ‘I came in and they put an earpiece in me, and I took it out, but a piece of it broke off and got stuck in my ear.

‘So I ended up in the local hospital trying to get it out because the most the guys were trying to get it out, the deeper they were pushing it in.

‘Anyway, it’s out now.’

It is now believed BT Sport have banned the use of regular-shaped earpieces on the back of the incident.