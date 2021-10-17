The Tractor boys surrendered a two-goal lead against Cambridge yesterday to walk away from the Abbey Stadium with a singular point.

Sone Aluko’s brace had put Ipswich in a commanding position before James Brophy’s strike on the stroke of half-time changed the complexion of proceedings.

Cook’s side struggled to regain their advantage as Joe Ironside completed the comeback in the 88th minute, with the draw preventing Town from leapfrogging the Blues in the table.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ipswich travel to PO4 on Tuesday in what will prove to be a crucial clash for both Cook and Danny Cowley.

Speaking at full-time Cook said: ‘Unfortunately, we’ve just got that achilles heel in us that’s there for everyone to see. Goals for is not a problem, goals against is a big concern.

‘Since I’ve been manager at Ipswich, I’ve learned that you’re never comfortable in a game, no matter what we’re doing you’re not comfortable.

‘At 2-0 you think to yourself that we’re going to kick our fans in the second half, we’ve got to score again in front of them and they’ll go home so happy. And yet we’re sitting here 46, 47 minutes later with a different story.’

Paul Cook has outlined Ipswich Town's fragility ahead of his Fratton Park return Picture: Pete Norton/Getty Images

Elsewhere in League One, Bolton boss Ian Evatt has criticised the officials following their 4-0 hammering from Wigan Athletic.

The former Blackpool defender had been complimentary to Liam Richardson’s side during the week by labelling them one of the best sides in the division.

However, his mood quickly altered as Will Keane gave the Latics the lead inside six minutes as Bolton failed to climb into a play-off position.

Speaking to MEN, Evatt said: ‘I just felt from minute one they were too aggressive, the officials. I thought their attitude wasn’t really acceptable. I thought it was handball for the first goal, I thought we should have had one or two decisions.

‘From my point of view it’s just learning all the time about players in the latter stages of a game - who’s going to be the one to win the big header and clear it, the goalkeeper to come and catch it, whatever it may be.

‘Because every team will have moments and at 2-1 you’re not clear in any game.

‘Eoin Doyle was clearly onside for the chance in the first half that they flagged offside and I was yellow carded. It is what it is to be honest.

‘That’s my own fault and that’s something that I have to look at as well. I shouldn’t be getting yellow carded as often as I do. I’m a young manager and I’ll have a look at that and try to be better.’

The Trotters also have a meeting at Fratton Park on the horizon as Evatt brings his side to the south coast in two-weeks time.

Other results in League One: