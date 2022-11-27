Former Portsmouth, Middlesbrough and Bolton favourite Gary O'Neil handed permanent manager's job at Bournemouth

Former Pompey midfielder Gary O'Neil has been named as the new permanent manager of Bournemouth Picture: Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images

The 39-year-old has been handed an 18-month contract by the Premier League side after acting as caretaker boss since Scott Parker’s sacking at the end of August. The Cherries also have the provision to extend the deal by an extra 12 months.

That period has seen O’Neil take charge of 12 matches – four of which have been top-flight victories, with his time in temporary control also starting with a six-match unbeaten run.

Bournemouth’s last win before the break for the World Cup – a 3-0 win against Everton – sees the Vitality Stadium outfit sit 14th in the table on their Premier League return.

Confirming the appointment, Cherries chief executive Neill Blake told afcb.co.uk: ‘Gary did an excellent job on an interim basis and the board are delighted to make his position as head coach permanent.

‘We have been impressed with the way he has conducted himself from the moment he joined the club and feel he has earned this opportunity to continue to take the team and the club forward.

‘Gary has worked tirelessly and diligently on the training pitch and the players have responded by producing some excellent performances and results.

‘It was evident from the reception he received from our supporters following the Premier League win against Everton that they have also appreciated his efforts and we are all looking forward to continuing our working relationship with him.’

O’Neil has been with Bournemouth since leaving a role at Liverpool’s academy in February 2021.

The former midfielder spent seven years at Pompey, making 192 appearances and scoring 17 goals.

As well as the Blues, O’Neil also had spells at Middlesbrough, West Ham, QPR, Norwich, Bristol City and Bolton.