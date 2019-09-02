Have your say

Former Pompey midfielder Dion Donohue has had his contract terminated by Mansfield.

The Welshman has been released by the Stags following the conclusion of a disciplinary investigation.

Donohue departed Fratton Park at the end of last season after making 50 appearances following his August 2017 arrival from Chesterfield.

He penned a two-year deal at Field Mill and made his debut in their Carabao Cup defeat to Morecambe last month.

But just days later an investigation was launch and the 25-year-old was suspended with midfielder Jacob Mellis.

Mellis was given a two-week fine for breaching but Donohue has now had his deal contract terminated.

A statement on Mansfield’s website said: ‘Following the conclusion of the club’s disciplinary investigation, Mansfield Town and midfielder Dion Donohue have agreed that his contract with the club will be terminated with immediate effect.

‘The club will be making no further comment.’