Have your say

Former Pompey midfielder Dion Donohue has signed for Swindon Town.

The Welshman has moved to the County Ground on a month-by-month deal and starts their League Two clash against Plymouth today.

He joins the Robins a month after having his contract terminated by Mansfield.

Donohue left Fratton Park at the end of last season upon the expiry of his two-year deal.

He made 50 appearances for the Blues after signing from Chesterfield in August 2017 for an undisclosed fee.

The 25-year-old penned a two-year contract at Field Mill but made just one appearance for the Stags in their Carabao Cup defeat to Morecambe in August.

But just days later an investigation was launch by Mansfield and the 25-year-old was suspended with midfielder Jacob Mellis.

Mellis was given a two-week fine for breaching club regulations but Donohue had his deal contract terminated.

Now he’s moved to Swindon and faces the Pilgrims at the County Ground.

Donohue reunited with ex-Pompey team-mates Danny Rose, Adam May and Lloyd Isgrove.