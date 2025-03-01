Former Pompey striker John Marquis | Getty Images

Former Pompey striker John Marquis had a day to forget as he lined up for Shrewsbury against Peterborough United in League One today.

Just 13 seconds into the game at the Weston Holmes Stadium, the 32-year-old was heading back to the changing rooms after being shown a straight red card by match official Martin Woods.

The referee ordered the frontman off after he appeared to elbow Posh defender Sam Hughes in the face while challenging for a long ball forward immediately after the game had kicked off.

In fairness to Marquis, the decision looked quite harsh, while his case wasn’t helped by the home defender falling to the ground with his head in his hands.

Incidentally, Hughes was quick to get back to his feet after the red card was produced, with Marquis at one point going over to talk to the so-called injured party before heading to the sidelines.

The dismissal will go down as one of the quickest in English football history. But it falls just short of the red card which Keith Gillespie received from referee Mark Halsey after coming on as a substitute for Sheffield United against Reading in 2007. Within 10 seconds the Northern Ireland international was heading straight for the Madejski Stadium tunnel for throwing an elbow in the direction of Royals winger Stephen Hunt.

Today’s game was Marquis’ 32nd of a season that has seen him net nine goals. He will now face a three-match ban unless Shrewsbury successfully appeal the red card.

The striker had two spells at Fratton Park, with his second coming after Pompey paid Doncaster Rovers £1m for his services in August 2019. In total, Marquis scored 38 goals in 127 Blues appearances.

Since leaving PO4 in January 2022, the former Millwall man has featured for Lincoln and Bristol Rovers. He moved to League One strugglers Shrewsbury on a free transfer last July.

