Former Pompey midfielder Jamie O’Hara has been named the new manager of National League South side Billericay Town.

The 32-year-old takes over from Harry Wheeler, who was sacked despite the Essex side sitting seventh in the table.

It’s his first role in management, although the former England under-21 ace had been acting as player/assistant manager at the AGP Arena.

O’Hara, who was Pompey’s 2009-10 player of the season, initially joined Billericay in 2017 after being released by Gillingham and helped them win the Isthmian Premier Division, Isthmian League Cup and Essex Senior Cup that season.

His first game in charge will be on Saturday against Basildon in the second qualifying round of the FA Cup.

O’Hara’s last game for Pompey during the 2009-10 season came in the Blues’ FA Cup final defeat to Chelsea at Wembley.

In total, the then Spurs loanee made 32 appearances for the Blues, scoring four times.

His Billericay side play host to the Hawks in National League South on November 30.

O’Hara could then make a return to the south coast when Ricay make the return journey to Westleigh Park on March 28, 2020.