John Jenkins left an impression on everyone he met, even footballers passing through the club.

Fratton Park’s long-serving boardroom steward passed away yesterday at the age of 100.

A number of former Blues players subsequently paid tribute on social media to the man who was such a popular figure at the club.

The Pompey family clearly always remember their own...

Rest In Peace John Jenkins. A true hero, a Pompey family member and an inspiration to us all. My deepest feelings to the family and friends. We will remember you forever!

Ricardo Rocha

John Jenkins MBE was a popular figure at Fratton Park - and former players have been paying tribute. Picture: Malcolm Wells

What a guy. Rip legend

Ben Davies

Rest in peace JJ, true gent and legend.

Carl Baker

John Jenkins MBE – Not all @Pompey legends pull on the shirt..RIP John, it was a pleasure knowing you x

Alan McLoughlin

Legend... RIP John

Gary Roberts

Another sad day, Rest In Peace John Jenkins MBE. It was a great honour and privilege to know such an incredible human being. Fratton Park will never be the same.

Svetoslav Todorov

Rest in peace John Jenkins MBE. Will be deeply missed. #pompeyfamily

Gary O’Neil

It was an honour knowing you John. Legend of a man. RIP

Jed Wallace

RIP John, Legend.

Conor Chaplin

Sad loss. Incredible character.

Danny Rose

Another true Hero gone. One of our own, RIP John, we will all miss you.

Guy Whittingham