John Jenkins left an impression on everyone he met, even footballers passing through the club.
Fratton Park’s long-serving boardroom steward passed away yesterday at the age of 100.
A number of former Blues players subsequently paid tribute on social media to the man who was such a popular figure at the club.
The Pompey family clearly always remember their own...
Rest In Peace John Jenkins. A true hero, a Pompey family member and an inspiration to us all. My deepest feelings to the family and friends. We will remember you forever!
Ricardo Rocha
What a guy. Rip legend
Ben Davies
Rest in peace JJ, true gent and legend.
Carl Baker
John Jenkins MBE – Not all @Pompey legends pull on the shirt..RIP John, it was a pleasure knowing you x
Alan McLoughlin
Legend... RIP John
Gary Roberts
Another sad day, Rest In Peace John Jenkins MBE. It was a great honour and privilege to know such an incredible human being. Fratton Park will never be the same.
Svetoslav Todorov
Rest in peace John Jenkins MBE. Will be deeply missed. #pompeyfamily
Gary O’Neil
It was an honour knowing you John. Legend of a man. RIP
Jed Wallace
RIP John, Legend.
Conor Chaplin
Sad loss. Incredible character.
Danny Rose
Another true Hero gone. One of our own, RIP John, we will all miss you.
Guy Whittingham