Former Pompey striker Dario Silva is now working as a waiter in a pizza restaurant and has accused agents of robbing him of his money.

The man who turned out in the Premier League for the Blues in the 2005-06 season, making 15 appearances and scoring three goals, is now making ends meet in a Spanish pizzeria.

Silva was signed when Alain Perrin was boss at Fratton Park and failed to make a mark in his time at PO4.

Less than a year later, however, a horrific car crash led to the Uruguay international having a leg amputated.

And the man who played in La Liga for the likes of Sevilla and Malaga is now struggling to earn a crust, despite a career which saw him play at the top level in England, Spain and Italy.

‘My money in football? The representatives ended up robbing it from me,’ said Silva in a Spanish TV interview reported in The Sun.

Dario Silva celebrates a Pompey goal. PICTURE:JONATHAN BRADY 055991-181

‘They managed the money and did what they wanted.’