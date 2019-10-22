Have your say

Ex-Pompey skipper Sol Campbell has been appointed Southend boss.

The 2008 FA Cup-winning captain takes charge at Roots Hall, penning a deal until the end of the 2021-22 season.

And former Fratton favourite Hermann Hreidarsson will serve as his assistant, while Andy Cole will be striker coach.

Southend have been without a boss since Kevin Bond resigned last month, with Gary Waddock acting in a caretaker role for the past eight games.

It means Campbell will be in the Fratton Park dugout when the Shrimpers travel to Pompey on Tuesday, November 5.