Former Pompey captain Sol Campbell is 'raring to go' as he looks for his next managerial challenge.

The Blues' 2008 FA Cup-winning skipper is currently out of work following his departure from League Two Macclesfield last month.

Sol Campbell Picture: Jan Kruger/Getty Images

He left Moss Rose by mutual consent, after leading the club to Football League safety at the end of last season.

The Silkmen were bottom of League Two when the former England defender took charge in November 2018, but survived the drop thanks to a run of just two defeats in their final 10 games.

Talking to The Daily Mirror, Campbell - who told The News in 2017 that he'd love a Fratton Park return - said he was now looking forward to his next opportunity in the game.

And he admitted he was open to offers, either at home or abroad, after showing what he can do in the managerial hot seat.

Sol Campbell with the FA Cup Picture: Joe Pepler

He told the Mirror: ‘It’s a different conversation now. Before it was: ‘okay, great career - but let’s see what happens now’.

‘Now, I’ve shown what I’m about. Not many people can do what I did, come through it and I know I can do the job.

‘Championship, Premier League - you just never know. I just want a challenge.

‘I’ve shown what I can do. I don’t need a three-year contract, give me one year and I’ll show you what I can do.

‘I can’t wait for the next opportunity. I’m struggling to be out of the game because all I want is to get back in.

‘I’m a manager. If I didn’t want it so much I wouldn’t be here talking about it. Here or abroad. I’m raring to go.’

Prior to his Macclesfield appointment, Campbell said he submitted ‘at least 12-15 applications’ before he eventually landed the job.

Since leaving Pompey in 2009, the 44-year-old played for Notts County, Arsenal and Newcastle.

He also enjoyed a coaching role with the Trinidad & Tabago national team.