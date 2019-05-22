Have your say

Former Pompey striker Curtis Main is reportedly closing in on a move to Aberdeen.

The 26-year-old has left Motherwell after a fairly successful stint at the Scottish Premiership side.

Curtis Main. Picture: Joe Pepler

Following his departure from the Blues in January 2018, Main headed across the border to Fir Park.

In his first season, Main scored eight goals in 21 appearances – including a double in their 3-0 victory over Aberdeen to fire Motherwell into the Scottish FA Cup final.

Although was as prolific this term, netting six times in 37 appearances, his hold-up play led to Peter Hartley – the man who bagged Plymouth’s goal to pile play-off heartbreak on Pompey three years ago – believing Main could play in the Championship.

But after helping Motherwell to an eighth-place finish, the former Middlesbrough forward has left the club, although he seemingly set to remain in Scotland.

According to the Evening Express, third-place Aberdeen have a struck a deal, although Hearts, who finished sixth, are also said to be interested.

Main moved to Pompey from Doncaster for an undisclosed fee in July 2016.

However, he endured a difficult 18 months at Fratton Park, scoring six goals in 23 appearances.