Former Pompey striker Curtis Main is reportedly closing in on a move to Aberdeen.
The 26-year-old has left Motherwell after a fairly successful stint at the Scottish Premiership side.
Following his departure from the Blues in January 2018, Main headed across the border to Fir Park.
In his first season, Main scored eight goals in 21 appearances – including a double in their 3-0 victory over Aberdeen to fire Motherwell into the Scottish FA Cup final.
Although was as prolific this term, netting six times in 37 appearances, his hold-up play led to Peter Hartley – the man who bagged Plymouth’s goal to pile play-off heartbreak on Pompey three years ago – believing Main could play in the Championship.
But after helping Motherwell to an eighth-place finish, the former Middlesbrough forward has left the club, although he seemingly set to remain in Scotland.
According to the Evening Express, third-place Aberdeen have a struck a deal, although Hearts, who finished sixth, are also said to be interested.
Main moved to Pompey from Doncaster for an undisclosed fee in July 2016.
However, he endured a difficult 18 months at Fratton Park, scoring six goals in 23 appearances.