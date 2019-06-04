Have your say

Former Pompey striker David Nugent has been released by Derby County.

The 34-year-old was one of five players the Rams decided to let go after their bid to reach the Premier League via the Championship play-offs came up short.

Nugent, who was linked with a return to Fratton Park in January, leaves Pride Park along with Ashley Cole, Efe Ambrose, Alex Pearce, and Marcus Olsson.

He scored twice in 38 appearances for Frank Lampard’s side last season, with his last game coming in the 1-0 defeat to Leeds in the play-off semi-final first leg.

The one-time England international missed the play-off final defeat to Aston Villa because of injury.

Nugent spent four seasons at Pompey, after signing from Preston in a £6m in the summer of 2007.

He scored 20 goals in 93 appearances, before joining Leicester on a free transfer in July 2011.

The Scouser signed for Derby for £2.5m in January 2017.

Nugent scored 17 goals in 95 appearances for the Rams.

He has already been linked with a return to Preston.