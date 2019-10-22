Former Portsmouth striker Lee Bradbury parts company with Eastbourne Borough

Former Pompey striker Lee Bradbury has parted company with National League South Eastbourne Borough.

The 44-year-old has left with immediate effect and on ‘entirely amicable terms’, according to the club’s official website.

Bradbury joined The Sports, who have also today announced a financial appeal for funding, in the summer following his departure as Havant & Waterlooville boss in April.

He leaves the Priory Lane outfit 16th in the National League South table and with a settlement which cancels his contract.

Assistant Shaun Gale has also left but will continue with his community project commitments at Eastbourne.

Bradbury told the Eastbourne Herald: ‘I would like to start by thanking everyone associated with Eastbourne Borough Football Club for the way they have treated me since day one of me joining this fantastic community club.

‘I would like to put on record that I am disappointed that things didn’t come to fruition but the clarity the club have shown me over recent weeks has been great and I really hope the club finds the investor it needs to get out of financial trouble and become successful as it has so much potential.

‘I part company with a heavy heart but also know it’s best for both parties.

‘All the best for the future, and Come on you Sports!’