Nicke Kabamba has announced his Hawks departure.

The former Pompey striker won’t be returning to Westleigh Park next season.

Kabamba was signed by Lee Bradbury last summer following his release from Fratton Park.

The 26-year-old penned a one-year deal as the Hawks prepared for their maiden season in the National League.

However, the ex-Hampton & Richmond marksman endured a difficult period, scoring five goals in 29 appearances.

Kabamba was loaned to National League rivals Hartlepool in January and hit form.

He netted nine times in 17 appearances, helping Pool to a 17th-place finish.

Following the Hawks’ relegation from the fifth tier of English football, Kabamba wrote on Twitter that his time at the club has come to a close.

He said: ‘Just want to thank everyone at @HWFCOfficial for my time there earlier this season. All the best for next year.’

The Hawks are set to announce their new manager in the next few days after parting company with Bradbury last week.