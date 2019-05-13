Have your say

Former Pompey striker Nicke Kabamba has joined Hartlepool on a permanent deal.

The 26-year-old, who spent the second half of the National League season at Victoria Park, has signed for the Pools after his one-year-deal at the Hawks expired.

Kabamba moved to the Hawks last summer, following his Pompey release.

However, the ex-Hampton & Richmond marksman endured a difficult period at Westleigh Park, scoring five goals in 29 appearances.

Last month, via Twitter, he announced departure from the Hawks.

Following his move to Hartlepool, the front man scored seven goals in 17 appearances and quickly established himself as a fans’ favourite as Craig Hignett’s side finished 17th in the National League.

During his time at Fratton Park, Kabamba made six appearances without scoring.