FORMER Pompey goal machine Peter Crouch has announced his retirement from football.

The ex-England international striker had two spells at Fratton Park and scored 29 goals during his time on the South Coast.

Crouch, who is now 38, announced today that he was retiring from football following the end of his contract with Burnley.

He tweeted: ‘After a lot of deliberation this summer I have decided to retire from football!

‘Our wonderful game has given me everything.

‘I’m so thankful to everyone who helped me get there and to help me stay there for so long.

Peter Crouch during his Pompey days. Picture: PA

‘If you told me at 17 I’d play in World Cups , get to a champions league final , win the Fa cup and get 100 Premier League goals I would have avoided you at all costs.

‘It’s been an absolute dream come true.’

Crouch began his career at Tottenham, signing his first professional deal in July 1998, he was sold to Queens Park Rangers in 2000 for £60,000.

He scored 10 goals in his first season for the Hoops but wasn’t able to help them avoid relegation.

In the summer of 2001, he moved to Portsmouth for £1.5 million. During the 2001-2002 season he scored 18 goals for The Blues in 37 games and then moved to Aston Villa.

In 2004 he moved to Southampton and was sold to Liverpool in July 2005 for a fee of £7 million where he played in the 2007 Champions League final.

In the summer of 2008, Crouch returned to Fratton Park for his second spell and scored 11 goals.