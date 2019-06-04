Have your say

A FORMER Portsmouth striker has joked the he has ‘named’ his newborn son after ones of Liverpool’s champions league heroes.

Peter Crouch, who has also played for the Reds and England, announced that his wife Abbey had given birth to their fourth child on social media today.

And the goalmachine joked that the boy would be named after Divock Origi and that his middle name would come from his favourite Curry house.

Crouch tweeted: ‘Our beautiful baby boy was born Monday 3rd June mother and baby Divock Samrat Crouch are doing well.’

However he later clarified that the ‘name is still to be clarified’ and added that ‘Abs not going for Divock Samrat’.

Divock Origi scored the second goal as Liverpool beat Tottenham 2-0 in the Champions League final in Madrid on Saturday.

Liverpool's Divock Origi kisses the trophy after the final whistle during the UEFA Champions League Final at the Wanda Metropolitano, Madrid. Picture: Mike Egerton/PA Wire.

Crouch played for the Reds 85 times and scored 22 goals before rejoining Pompey in 2008.