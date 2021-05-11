The striker's deemed surplus to requirements by the Posh after their promotion to the Championship.

The Blues were keen on Eisa in the summer of 2018 before he opted to join Bristol City from Cheltenham.

He featured just five times for the Ashton Gate side, though, and left a year later for London Road.

Mo Eisa has been transfer listed by Peterborough. Picture: David Rogers/Getty Images

Eisa netted 16 goals in 35 games during his first campaign at Peterborough but struggled during their promotion season this time around.

In total, he bagged five goals in 36 appearances, with Jonson Clarke-Harris and Siriki Dembele the established strike force.

Now as the Posh prepare for a return to the second tier, Darren Ferguson's given the forward permission to find a new club.

The Peterborough boss told the club's website: ‘Mo needs to play regularly. He is too good a player not to be and he may find it difficult as he did this season to be in our starting line-up.

‘He is a great lad and played a massive part.'