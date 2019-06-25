Have your say

Former Pompey target Freddie Ladapo has completed his switch to League One rivals Rotherham.

The striker has joined the Millers for £500,000 from Plymouth and signed a three-year deal.

Kenny Jackett’s men pulled out of the race for Ladapo last week.

As reported by The News, the Blues had scrapped a deal to land the Pilgrims front man, with Ladapo’s wage demands understood to be behind the breakdown of the transfer.

Pompey have since signed long-term target Ellis Harrison from Ipswich for a fee belived to be around £450,000.

Sunderland were also linked with Ladapo – but he’s opted for Rotherham after holding talks and becomes the club’s record signing.