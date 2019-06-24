Rotherham have jumped to the head of the queue in the race to sign Plymouth striker Freddie Ladapo.

That’s after Pompey pulled out of the running for the 26-year-old’s signature last week.

The News revealed on Tuesday that the Blues had scrapped a deal to land the Pilgrims front man, with Ladapo’s wage demands understood to be behind the breakdown of the transfer.

Manager Kenny Jackett has since turned his attentions elsewhere and landed Ipswich forward Ellis Harrison for a fee believed to be in the region of £450,000.

And it looks like one-time target Ladapo is also trying his luck somewhere else, with Rotherham having reportedly agreed a fee for the striker who netted 19 goals in all competitions last season.

Plymouth Live state the The Millers have entered negotiations for the front man who has also been linked with Sunderland.