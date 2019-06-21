Have your say

Pompey target George Edmundson has signed for Rangers for an undisclosed fee from Oldham Athletic.

The Blues were keen on bringing the 22-year-old to Fratton Park, with a fee in excess of £600,000 being agreed for the centre-half.

George Edmundson has signed for Rangers. Picture: Clive Rose/Getty Images

But despite talks taking place Edmundson’s career will now continue north of the border.

He has signed a four-year-deal with Rangers, who finished second in the Scottish Premiership last season and qualified for the Europa League.

He told Rangers TV: ‘To come to Rangers is a massive opportunity and I feel like I can live up to the expectation.

‘There were a few clubs interested but as soon as I heard about Rangers there was only one place I wanted to come.’

Edmundson had also attracted interest from Peterborough, who had reportedly also made a £600,000 bid for the defender.

The 6ft 2in man made 54 appearances in League Two last term, delivering a season of consistency which led to a number of clubs expressing an interest in his services.

Meanwhile, Pompey have signed striker Ellis Harrison from Ipswich.