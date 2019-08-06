Have your say

Former Pompey target Matt Godden has moved to Coventry City.

The striker has departed Peterborough for the Sky Blues for a fee said to be £750,000.

That’s the figure Kenny Jackett’s side were told they had to meet when chasing Godden earlier this summer.

Pompey lodged a bid of £500,000 for the former Stevenage man but it was rebuffed by the Posh.

It prompted the Blues to end their pursuit in Godden, who netted 18 goals for Peterborough last campaign.

Jackett subsequently signed Ellis Harrison from Ipswich for £450,000, while John Marquis arrived from Doncaster for a fee which could rise to £2m last week.