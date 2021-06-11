The defender has announced his departure from Tranmere Rovers after three years at the club on social media.

Monthe scored five goals in 143 appearances for the Merseyside outfit but leaves Prenton Park after their season ended with League Two play-off semi-final defeat to Morecambe.

He wrote on Twitter: ‘It has been a magnificent experience for me at this club that I love and its fans.

'The journey hasn't always been smooth but mostly highs, but to represent a club as big as Tranmere Rovers FC and find a place I felt at home from the minute I arrived, I'll always be forever grateful.'

Monthe will now be exploring his options as he seeks the next move of his career.

The 26-year-old has previously been on Pompey’s radar.

The Blues were interested in Monthe during the January transfer window in the 2019-20 season when they wanted a left-footed centre-half.

Former Pompey target Manny Monthe is now a free agent. Picture: PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

A move did not materialise, though, as Tranmere slapped a valuation in the region of £750,000 price tag on the ex-Forest Green man.

It was former manager Kenny Jackett who was an admirer of Monthe, however, and it remains to be seen if successor Danny Cowley would be interested.

The Blues do require reinforcements in central defence this summer.

Jack Whatmough turned down a new deal to join League One rivals Wigan Athletic, while Rasmus Nicolaisen has returned to FC Midtjylland following his season-long loan.

As things stand, Paul Downing and Sean Raggett are the only recognised options under contract.

James Bolton is capable of filling in if required, as is youngster Haji Mnoga.

Pompey have been showing interest in Clark Robinson after his departure from Rotherham.