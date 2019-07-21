Former Portsmouth team-mates celebrate Conor Chaplin's switch to Barnsley from Coventry

Jamal Lowe, left, and Conor Chaplin celebrate Pompey's promotion from League Two at Notts County. Picture: Joe Pepler
Jamal Lowe, left, and Conor Chaplin celebrate Pompey's promotion from League Two at Notts County. Picture: Joe Pepler
Share this article
0
Have your say

Former Pompey favourite Conor Chaplin completed his switch to the Championship on Friday.

The striker joined Barnsley from Coventry just a year after departing Fratton Park. On Twitter, his former Blues team-mates have been celebrating his move...