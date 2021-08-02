Former Portsmouth triallist on scoresheet at new club following summer exit from Southampton
Former Pompey triallist Jake Hesketh was on the scoresheet yesterday as he bids to earn a deal with Eastleigh.
The man released by Southampton this summer scored a deflected effort from outside the box, and also grabbed an assist in his side’s 3-1 win over AFC Totton.
Hesketh was one of the huge swathe of triallists who reported for duty as Pompey returned for pre-season training at the end of June.
The 25-year-old went to St George’s Park with Danny Cowley’s squad, before the head coach opted against giving him a contract.
Pompey have looked at a huge number of triallists this summer, with deals offered to Gassan Ahadme, Kieron Freeman and Jayden Reid.
Hesketh featured in games against Hawks, QPR and Burton Albion before departing Fratton Park.
The midfielder had loan spells with MK Dons, Burton, Lincoln City and Crawley Town before leaving St Mary’s Stadium.
