Richard Brindley heaped praise on ‘rare good man’ Kenny Jackett for his Pompey support.

The Blues boss allowed the right-back to train with his troops as he looked for a new club over the summer.

Brindley made the decision to depart Bromley at the end of last season.

Without a permanent home, the former Rotherham and Colchester man was put in touch with Jackett, who kindly offered Brindley the chance to keep himself ticking over with Pompey.

Not only was he involved in sessions at the Blues’ Roko base but he also gained crucial match minutes, featuring in friendlies against Aldershot and Woking.

His trial spell at Fratton Park paid dividends, with Brindley sealing a move to National League side Notts County earlier this month.

Richard Brindley in pre-season action at Woking. Picture: Andrew Hurdle

And he believes he wouldn’t have got the move without the help of Pompey and Jackett.

Brindley told The News: ‘Kenny helped me a lot over pre-season. I simply asked if I could train for a little bit because I know a few people who know him well.

‘Pompey’s quite local to me because I’m from Surrey way. I wanted to be at a good level to make sure I was training at a good standard and it was the perfect fit.

‘I knew Kenny was a good man, spoke with him and he had no issues at all. He invited me to train, build my fitness and looked after me.

Richard Brindley on the ball at Aldershot. Picture: Habibur Rahman

‘That’s what I did and I’m very grateful. From day one, he told me whatever I needed he would sort it out and was really good with me.

‘I was a bit surprised by how good he was. There aren’t many good eggs in the industry like that who'll take care of you before getting yourself sorted out.

‘Kenny really is a rare good man in this industry to let people come and train.

‘He’s got his own squad to focus on but still had time for me. That speaks volumes about how good a man he is and I‘m appreciative of that.

‘When you have to train on your own, there’s only so much you can do.

‘Some people don’t realise mentally how testing it can be having to get up every day and push yourself when you don't know when your next opportunity is going to come.’

Brindley’s pre-season outings were an opportunity to catch the eye of any potential suitors.

That proved the case, with Notts County boss Neil Ardley sending someone to run the rule over the 26-year-old.

Despite playing out of position in a right-wing role, Brindley is certain those outings were crucial in him sealing a move to Meadow Lane.

He added: ‘The friendlies were good games. The one at Aldershot was with the younger lads. I didn’t have any match fitness and everyone was 3-4 weeks ahead of me.

‘In the second game, it was with a few of the fringe players and it was really good to get a couple of games.

‘Kenny said I helped in terms of the young lads and it’s good for them to learn from different types of players, so it was good for both of us.

‘I played right-wing, although I’m naturally a right-back. It was just a case of getting fitness and Bolts (James Bolton) was coming back and building his fitness so was going to play right-back.

'I was just grateful to get some match fitness.

‘When I called Kenny and told him I had to go to Notts because there was a possibility of signing, he was over the moon for me.

‘He’d been saying those games can make all the difference and you never know who is watching. That’s why it didn't matter what position I was playing, it was just about the minutes.

‘There’s always somebody watching and it helped me a lot being seen because sometimes you’re waiting – and I’m sure there are still a couple of players now – no-one really sees you training.

‘You can tell people you're fit but no-one can actually judge you so matches like that really help and I’m very grateful to Kenny and Portsmouth.

‘Notts County is a very big club and I’m very happy to be here.

‘Hopefully we can get ourselves up the table and have a chance of getting into the play-offs and winning promotion.’

Brindley left a Pompey side that’s endured a stuttered start to the campaign, collecting just six points from as many games.

But the ex-Norwich trainee believes there’s the right balance between experience and fledgling youngsters for the Blues to be challenging for promotion.

‘They’re a good bunch of lads and there’s good chemistry there,’ Brindley said.

‘There are experienced players there like Brett Pitman and then a lot of talented young lads coming through.

‘There's a good balance, some real good personalities and top-quality players in that team.’