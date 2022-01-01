The 29-year-old had been training with Doncaster Rovers while playing for non-league Boston United ahead of a potential move to the Keepmoat this month – something that was on the table under former Donny boss Richie Wellens.

However, injury, Covid and Wellens’ recent sacking means the Slovakian will need to find an alternative route back into senior English Football.

In an interview with Lincolnshireworld.com this week, the ex-Blues attacker said he remained hopeful over earning a deal.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

‘The club's been helping me get some minutes and I have my situation going on as well, so hopefully that figures out in January,’ said Lalkovic, who has been limited to two appearances for Boston because of an Achilles injury after joining from Czech side Příbram in October.

‘I need to keep working and get back fully fit and then hopefully I can be making a difference on the pitch.’

However, new Donny boss Gary McSheffrey believes the former Chelsea academy graduate is not what they need heading into a relegation battle over the second half of the season.

Speaking to the Doncaster Free Press, the new Keepmoat manager said: ‘I think there was something available for him under Richie, if Richie could get a couple out and free up a bit of money for him.

Former Pompey winger Milan Lalkovic

‘To be honest, we need someone who is going to come in and hit the ground running.

‘We need attackers that are match fit and ready, who are going to score goals at the level and have scored goals at the level on a regular basis.

‘Milan is at Boston at the minute. He’s not been in with us for the last two and a half weeks because of how serious the Covid situation got and we tightened our bubble.

‘Any triallists or people training with us weren’t involved.

‘He’s a good lad and I like him but I’m not sure there will be anything there.

‘It’d be adding a good number but Milan is going to have to get up to speed with playing League One football because he’s not played it for a long time.

‘Realistically, I’m not sure he’s going to add the value we need.’

Lalkovic moved to Pompey from Walsall on a free transfer in July 2016 but struggled to make an impact at Fratton Park under Paul Cook.

During the 2016-17 League Two title-winning season, he made 16 appearances before being loaned out to Ross County for the second half of the campaign.

Lalkovic then endured a torrid time during his second season at PO4, after Kenny Jackett succeeded Cook as manager.

The Slovakian was dogged with injuries in both Achilles, featuring only twice, before his contract was mutually terminated on January transfer deadline day.