That’s according to Allnigeriansoccer.com, who claim the 25-year-old will not be offered a deal at the Championship outfit following the sacking of manager Mick McCarthy.

The former Birmingham and Wigan wide man had been training with the Bluebirds in the hope of earning a contract.

Talks had opened on terms – but since McCarthy’s departure Solomon-Otabor has supposedly been told that the club cannot afford a deal, prolonging his spell without a club.

The player has been a free agent since declining a new deal at Wigan in the summer.

Yet nothing materialised, ensuring Solomon-Otabor remains unattached with two months into the 2021-22 season.

The Nigerian made 10 appearances and scored once for Pompey during a loan spell from Birmingham in 2018-19.

Former Pompey winger Viv Solomon-Otabor

Former Blues boss Kenny Jackett was interested in making the player’s temporary stay a permanent one – but Solomon-Otabor rejected those advances in favour of a move to CSKA Sofia.

His time in Bulgaria lasted only one season, though, with the winger agreeing a one-year deal to sign for Wigan in September 2020.

That spell saw him play 31 times and score twice – prompting the Latics to offer him a new deal.