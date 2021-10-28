Former Portsmouth, Wigan and Birmingham winger Viv Solomon-Otabor told Cardiff move is now a no-goer after Mick McCarthy sacking
Former Pompey winger Viv Solomon-Otabor’s hopes of joining Cardiff on a free transfer are reportedly over.
That’s according to Allnigeriansoccer.com, who claim the 25-year-old will not be offered a deal at the Championship outfit following the sacking of manager Mick McCarthy.
The former Birmingham and Wigan wide man had been training with the Bluebirds in the hope of earning a contract.
Talks had opened on terms – but since McCarthy’s departure Solomon-Otabor has supposedly been told that the club cannot afford a deal, prolonging his spell without a club.
The player has been a free agent since declining a new deal at Wigan in the summer.
A return to Fratton Park was mooted following the breakdown of those Latics talks – as was a potential move to Sunderland, Charlton, Blackpool and Blackburn.
Yet nothing materialised, ensuring Solomon-Otabor remains unattached with two months into the 2021-22 season.
The Nigerian made 10 appearances and scored once for Pompey during a loan spell from Birmingham in 2018-19.
Former Blues boss Kenny Jackett was interested in making the player’s temporary stay a permanent one – but Solomon-Otabor rejected those advances in favour of a move to CSKA Sofia.
His time in Bulgaria lasted only one season, though, with the winger agreeing a one-year deal to sign for Wigan in September 2020.
That spell saw him play 31 times and score twice – prompting the Latics to offer him a new deal.
Yet Solomon-Otabor failed to agree terms on a new contract, with Allnigeriasoccer.com claiming that he wanted an improved offer.